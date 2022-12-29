Princess Beatrice stepson's mom talks about US gun culture

Princess Beatrice's stepson will come back from his school in UK safely, says his mother.

Architect Dara Huang who was previously engaged to the Princess' husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shares a son with the interior designer.

Speaking about her young child named Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi on social media, Dara took a sigh of relief.

"I'm glad my son doesn't go to school in the USA.

"I can sleep at night knowing he won't die at his desk tomorrow morning."

"Not to get all political here, but I went to a sports store in the US to buy tennis shoes today and couldn't help but notice this huge gun section – post Xmas sale," Dara wrote.

"So I walked up to the man and said, 'What do I need to buy a gun home? Do I need a licence?' And he said, 'No, you can buy one right now and either take it in two days or take a $50 two-hour 'conceal and carry course' and bring it home right now'.

"And I said, 'OK, so no licence needed, medical records, history of felony?' And he said, 'Nope. You can keep it in your car or home, as you see fit.' "

She noted: "Literally anybody can buy the most dangerous weapon known to man."