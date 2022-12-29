Prince Edward disrespects King Charles over 'Duke of Edinburgh' title?

Prince Edward has been blasted for not honoring his elder brother King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son ticked off His Majesty's admirers when he remained tight-lipped during the British national anthem.

The occurrence happened during the 95th Royal Variety Performance in London's Royal Albert Hall.

Noticing the gesture, one Twitter user wrote, "I thought it was lovely to see Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex out supporting Charles and William as everyone can't be everywhere at once they need to share the chores so to speak but noticed Prince Edward not singing National Anthem, very tight-lipped, What's that all about?"

Another commented, "@RoyalVariety anyone notice that Prince Edward did not sing God Save The King although his wife Sophie did. Eddie must still be peeved that Charles didn't give him the Duke of Edinburgh title. Silly Rabbit."