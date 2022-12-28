Prince Harry looks ‘unhappy’ in life with Meghan Markle?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry looks ‘unhappy’ in his life with wife Meghan Markle in California, a royal photographer has claimed.
Photographer Arthur Edwards, who has been covering the British royal family events for The Sun since 1975, has noticed a big transformation in Harry ever since he married Meghan back in 2018.
He said, Prince Harry, who previously had a friendly relationship with the press, has changed his ties with media overnight because of the former Suits actress.
The royal photographer told Fox News, per IBT, about Harry, saying "He's a gifted young man who was so engaging with people. He could get things off his chest, and you didn't take offence. You could do the same, and he wouldn't take offence. When I look at him now, he just seems so unhappy."
Edwards expressed his hope that the couple are happy in California with their children Archie and Lilibet.
Arthur Edwards remark comes amid reports of rift between Harry and Meghan Markle.
