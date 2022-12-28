Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ Grace Van Dien on 'creepy' Jamie Campbell Bower transformation

Netflix series Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien’s talked on the transformation of Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower.

Grace’s character Chrissy Cunningham became fans favorite, despite being appeared in only first episode of the show’s fourth season.

The fans of Stranger Things were really impressed by her character’s chemistry with Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn.

Chrissy’s death sequence was the first time for fans to witness a whole new way that Vecna was able to kill his victims.

The 26-year-old actor was killed on screen for the first time and she opened up to Yahoo Lifestyle about how ‘creepy’ it was.

“It was the first time I’ve ever died on screen so it was a lot of fun. And I just love how brutal and lasting it is,” she told the outlet.

She went on further saying “That part in the house…was a bit spooky.”

Jamie who played Vecna effortlessly wore an extreme amount of prosthetics for his role.

As revealed by Netflix it would take him almost eight hours in the makeup chair each morning.

“Jamie is so talented, so [he] definitely got under my skin [and] creeped me out,” Grace admits.

The star met the opposite lead prior to shooting the death sequence, and she noted that Jamie's ability to be so terrifying on screen is a reflection of his acting skill.

“He’s so lovely, and so unlike Vecna which is a testament to his talent,” she gushed.

The star also added that she is “excited” to join the hit Netflix show, and that she found the cast "lovely" to work with.