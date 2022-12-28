Meghan Markle, Prince Harry regret over Netflix docuseries?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly do not have any major regrets and are 'pleased' with the outcome of their Netflix docuseries, released recently.



The Us Weekly, per Marie Claire, citing an insider reported, “Meghan and Harry don’t have any major regrets about doing the docuseries, and we’ll be seeing Harry elaborate about his relationship with his family in Spare.”

“While the couple were prepared for the backlash, they’re pleased to have gotten their story out there,” the report further claims.

The source further told the publication, the royal family reportedly believes Harry and Meghan are “digging themselves into a deeper hole” with each tell-all they release.

Prince Harry and Meghan piled fresh criticism on the British royals in their documentary series released earlier this month, accusing his elder brother Prince William of screaming at him during a summit to discuss his future.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have declined to comment on the latest claims made in 'Harry and Meghan'.