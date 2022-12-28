'American Horror Story' actress Billie Lourd remembers mother Carrie Fisher: 'I Wish My Momby Were Here'

American Horror Story star Billie Lord feels the loss of her mother Carrie Fisher six years after her death.

On Tuesday, December 27, Billie Lourd commemorated the death anniversary of her mother Carrie Fisher with a memorable picture and a heartfelt note.

As per People, Billie shared a childhood photo of herself with Fisher and in the caption she wrote, "It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)."



She continued, "And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life."

The actress who gave birth to her second baby earlier in December, shared, "Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief."



She regretted, "My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That's the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't."

The 30 year old concluded her note, "So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them."

Billie and husband Austen Rydell welcomed daughter Jackson Joanne on December 12. They also share 2-year-old son Kingston Fisher.









