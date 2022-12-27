Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus' future looks bleak at the box office

Cirkus, a recent comedy film starring Ranveer Singh, debuted to disastrous reviews at the box office and fell in theatres on the fourth day of its theatrical run, according to IndiaToday.



Cirkus has failed to live up to the expectations that were kept from it. The film continued its mediocre run at the box office after its opening weekend in theatres. Though the film is heading towards being a flop at the box office, the makers would be hoping that it picks up pace in the coming days.

As per reports, the film managed to collect even less than INR 5 crore on its fourth day in theatres and collected somewhere around INR 2 crore to INR 4 crore at the box office. This takes the film's total collection to around INR 24 crore in four days.

Cirkus was released in theatres on December 23, 2022. Cirkus is a comedy-drama with an ensemble cast comprising Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Ajay Devgn, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, and many more.