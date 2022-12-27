Over two million royal fans react to King Charles first Christmas speech

King Charles first Christmas Day message as monarch has received millions of hearts and thousands of comments within 24 hours.



The Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, shared the video message of the monarch on official Instagram handle.

King Charles, in his first Christmas message said, “Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition.”

In Christmas Broadcast, King Charles reflects on Queen Elizabeth's faith in people and thanks those who have given their time to help others.

Over two million people have reacted to the video by pressing heart button on Instagram.