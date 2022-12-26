Chello Show director Pan Nalin says his film has broken a two-decade-long jinx

Pan Nalin, the director of India's official entry for the Oscars, Chello Show, expressed his emotions about his movie finally being shortlisted in the Best International Films category and claimed that he believes India is very hard on movies that don't cast any stars, studios, or streamers, according to Hindustan Times.
Pan said, "We rejoiced when India announced Last Film Show as the entry to the 95th Oscars. Voting members of The Academy have given their validation by officially shortlisting Last Film Show (Chhello Show) in The Best International Films; it is indeed a massive milestone in the history of Indian Cinema. After all, we have broken a two-decade-long jinx!.”
He added, "India can be very hard on movies which are without any stars, studios or streamers. The exhibition sector always underestimates Indian audiences, and the year 2022 has been big proof of that."
Chello Show was released in theatres on October 14; however, the film premiered at the 2021 edition of the New York-set Tribeca Film Festival.
