Brad Pitt truly trusts new flame Ines De Ramon: 'He feels safe with her'

Brad Pitt reportedly feels safe in presence of his new flame Ines De Ramon as the couple's romance heats up.

An insider spilt to The Post that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor “knows and trusts” the certified nutritionist.

“He’s known her for awhile as a friend,” the insider said of de Ramon who reportedly was “among the most popular girls at her school.”

“He’s spent time with her before,” the insider added. “She’s someone he knows and trusts and feels safe with. His friends are really happy for him.”

“But I’d be careful about not overstating things at this point,” the source said. “They are just enjoying each other for now.”

This comes after an insider split to Us Weekly that Pitt is “smitten” with de Ramon while another source shared with People Magazine that the pair is planning to spend New Year together.