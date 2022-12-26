Dakota Johnson looks unrecognisable with new platinum blonde locks

File footage

Dakota Johnson wowed fans her latest hair transformation and the internet cannot stop gushing over her new look.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star, known for her signature brunette locks, debuted her brand-new platinum-blonde bob, complete with blunt bangs last week.

Johnson, 33, was spotted in New Jersey, on the set of her latest film Daddio, in which she will co-starring with Sean Penn.

The Persuasion actress was seen wearing her blonde locks parted in the middle. The subtle curtain bangs also added perfection to her new look.

Johnson previously donned the original blonde look in her big film debut, The Social Network – released in 2010.

Meanwhile, no official release date of Daddio has been announced yet. According to Deadline, the film "follows a young woman, who after landing at JFK airport in New York City, jumps into the backseat of a yellow taxi. The cabbie, Clark, throws the vehicle into drive and the two head out into the night… striking up the most unexpected conversation."

"What begins as amusing chit chat quickly takes a turn towards mysterious and playful," the synopsis continues. "Then grows into viscerally honest revelations about relationships, sex and power dynamics, loss and vulnerability."