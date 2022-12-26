Travis Barker son Landon says Charli D'Amelio is his 'girl friend again'

Travis Barker's son Landon Barker and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Charli D’Amelio are back together.
Taking to Instagram, the 18-year-old posted a photo of him hugging Charlie. He wrote on the photo: “She's my girl friend again.”
Landon rocked an all-black outfit featuring a black colour, matching pants, and a cross earring.
The 18-year-old lovebirds sparked romance speculations earlier this year when Dixie launched her debut.
An insider spilt to People about the couple’s romance at the time: “They're seeing each other, and it's early stages.”
Meanwhile, Charlie recently told Page Six about the gift she’s picked for her beau Landon on Christmas.
“Landon loves jewelry, so I’m getting him a cool piece to add to his collection!” the TikTok star teased.
“I can’t reveal what Dixie’s big present is going to be, but she is obsessed with phone cases and loves to change them up all the time,” she added.
“So as one of her presents I’m getting her a new Wildflower phone case,” she added.
Kanye West cancelation: No one saw it coming in 2022
Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega learned various skills to properly portray the iconic role of Wednesday Addams
Arjun Kapoor unveils the reason why he had to skip the Christmas celebrations with Malaika
Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 will be premiering on Netflix March 16, 2023, and will once again consist of...
Earlier, 'Avatar' director James Cameron hits out superhero films, 'that's not the way to make movies'
Avatar sequel can break the record of The Batman after crossing $400 million on global debut, experts