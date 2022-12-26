‘Utterly privileged’ Prince Harry wearing ‘rose colored glasses’

Prince Harry is being called out for being ‘aloof’ in matters that concern his own privilege.
This claim against Prince Harry has been put forth by Jan Moir, British columnist.
He started by saying, “For a man who was once the Royal Family’s greatest asset, one remarkable feature about Harry emerges: his extraordinary lack of self-awareness.”
“He complains endlessly about the attention the couple receive from the hated media, but lacks the emotional depth to recognise that he also has one of the most privileged existences.”
“Indeed, as he watches Meghan disrespectfully demonstrating the curtsy she made to the Queen when she met her for the first time, it is tempting to wonder if he was ever truly cut out for royal life in the first place.”
