Arjun Kapoor skips Christmas celebrations with Malaika Arora: Here's why?

Arjun Kapoor unveils the reason why he had to skip the Christmas celebrations with Malaika

Malaika Arora missed Arjun Kapoor as he skipped the Christmas celebration held at her place.

She mentioned that she missed him a lot. Fans were speculating that maybe his work schedule and engagement didn’t allow him to be a part of the celebrations. But Arjun himself clarified the reason for skipping the occasion.

Taking it to his Instagram, he posted a picture of him lying in the bed wearing a reindeer band. He looked unwell from the picture. He wrote: “Unwell reindeer this holiday season…@malaikaaroraofficial #festiveseason #christmasmood (Don’t worry it’s not even COVID).”

Yesterday, Malaika posted pictures giving her fans a glimpse of her celebrations from the evening. She wrote: “Merry Christmas. We missed you Arjun Kapoor.”



The pictures she shared showed her parents, her sister Amrita and husband Shakeel Ladak and their children Rayaan and Azaan, reports IndiaToday.



On the work front, Malaiaka Arora is currently hosting her show called Moving in with Malaika. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor is all set for the release of his upcoming film Kuttey.