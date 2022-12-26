Tom Cruise: 'I can't help myself' on death-defying stunts

Tom Cruise does life-threatening stunts like a stroll in a park. The actor revealed from a young age he always wanted to be in the risky business.
The superstar reacted to doing his dangerous stunts himself, "I can't help myself," adding, "I can't let anyone else have all the fun."
The 60-year-old recently opened up about his "most dangerous stunt ever" in the upcoming Mission Impossible 7.
The Top Gun star posted the stunt clip showing him driving a motorcycle off a cliff.
"This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted," said the 60-year-old actor. "We're going to shoot it in Norway, and it will be a motorcycle jump off a cliff into a base jump."
