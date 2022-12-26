King Charles branded ‘constitutionally impotent': ‘His hands are tied’

Experts have just branded King Charles ‘powerless’ amid the ongoing living-cost crisis.
This claim has been brought to light by constitutional commentator Peter Hunt, in a piece on Twitter.
There, he wrote, “The cost-of-living crisis features in Charles’ Christmas broadcast: ‘….at this time of great anxiety and hardship…for those at home finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm…’”
“Foodbanks, once remarkable and shaming for a nation, now normalised.”
“The broadcast captures a constitutional king’s impotence – he can praise those who help, but he can’t question publicly why more isn’t being done to prevent such hardship.”
This allegation follows the King's Christmas speech to the nation.
