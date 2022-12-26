Mariah Carey’s twins Morocan, Monroe head out on midnight sleigh ride

Mariah Carey has just turned to social media to show off candid pictures from her time with twins Morocan and Monroe.

The mom-of-two shared these pictures over on Instagram and fans erupted into a frenzy.

The picture in question features the twins in matching Christmas pajamas with Santa and even Carey in a Claus dress.

The sleigh ride also seems to have come as a surprise to the twins as stated by Carey herself on the caption, “Surprise midnight sleigh ride on Christmas Eve!”

Shortly after the picture released, social media went into a frenzy and filled the entire comment section with hearts.

