Priyanka Chopra gives a sneak peek into her Christmas morning with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a video on the occasion of Christmas.

PeeCe shared a video in which she enjoyed quality time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas while holidaying in New Jersey to celebrate Christmas.



On Sunday, she shared a clip as she spent time with Malti while resting in bed and viewing beautiful weather from her room.

And she wrote, "A big yes to morning snuggles and Christmas magic..(red heart emoji).”

Priyanka will now be seen in Hollywood films like Love Again and Ending Things. She will also make her OTT debut with the Prime Video web series, as per reports of hindustimes.

The actress has also marked Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.