Princess Charlotte leaves fan swooning with priceless expressions at Chritsmas carol service

Princess Charlotte leaves fan swooning with her priceless expressions at Chritsmas carol service

Princess Charlotte stole the show as the young royal had a time of her life during the Christmas carol service hosted by Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey.

The princess left the audience swooning over her excited reaction to a reading from Paddington Bear by actor Hugh Bonneville.

The well-behaved princess’ ‘priceless’ reaction amazed fans during a tribute to the late Queen.

Speaking at the start of the programme, the Princess of Wales said: “This Christmas will be our first without her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart as a time that brought us together,” she added.

She further added: “It really resonated with me, and seeing Her Majesty here doing the production on Christmas day during the second world war, which I thought was really special.

“I can remember doing this sort of thing as a little girl too... when I saw this photograph it was wonderful because I saw my children's love of doing this sort of thing, putting on little shows for us. It's when they ask me to join in so we're like, dancing round the table!”