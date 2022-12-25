 
Sunday December 25, 2022
Meghan Markle’s pal breaks silence on her ‘awful time in the UK’: ‘I couldn’t help her’

By Web Desk
December 25, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s pal Abigail Spencer has finally been awarded the ‘chance to speak’ about the Duchess’ horrible time in the UK after years of silence.

The pal dished over everything after admitting she was promised into silence and ‘wasn’t allowed to say anything’ for years.

She even went on to note the “complex organism” Meghan Markle lived in, and the overwhelming distance it created.

She made her revelations in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and claimed, “That was a really dark... That was a really dark time.”

“And I didn't know what to do. Like, that's the thing, they are in this complex organism that I don't know anything about or how to help or what to do.”

She also went on to note how she wasn’t “allowed to say anything. Like I was not allowed to say anything.”