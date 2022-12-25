Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihar Vajpayee in 'Main Atal Hoon': See first look

Pankaj Tripathi has revealed the first look of Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic through a video announcement

Pankaj Tripathi shares first glimpse of his upcoming film, which is a biopic of the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, through a video announcement.

Pankaj dropped the official motion poster of the biopic film named Main Atal Hoon. The actor’s transformation for the film gives an impactful vibe and absolutely resembles with Mr. Vajpayee.

He dropped a small snippet which had a beautiful sitar playing in the background and wrote: Na mein Kahin dagmagaya, na mein kahin sar jhukaya, main atal hoon.”





Ex-Prime Minister Atal was a multi-talented individual who was not just the leader of India only but was a also a poet, statesman, a humanitarian, and a pure gentleman.



Main Atal Hoon is a Ravi Jadhav’s directorial film, written by Utkarsh Naithani. The film is expected to go on floors next year December.

Music-composers Salim-Sulaiman will be providing the music for the film. Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam has lent his vocals for the mesmerizing video announcement of the biopic.

Pankaj Tripathi starrer is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sam Khan, Sandeep Singh and Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Shivv Sharma and Zeeshan Ahmed backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, reports IndiaToday.