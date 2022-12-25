Best Korean pop band of 2022 announced: Report

K-pop groups brands reputation rankings for this month have been revealed by the Korean Business Research Institute, Soompi reported on December 24.

BTS was at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 10,830,27 for December.

With a brand reputation index of 10,727,996, Lim Young Woong took second place in the ranking.

Meanwhile, with a brand reputation index of 9,405,479, Newjeans jumped to the third position in the list.

With a total score of 5,522,367, BLACKPINK held the fourth position for December, while Younha maintained its position in the top five places with a brand reputation index of 4,865,832.

The rankings were calculated using big data gathered between November 24 and December 24 based on media coverage, customer interaction, communication, and community awareness indexes.

Check out the list of top ten best k-pop groups: