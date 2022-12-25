Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s doc is a ‘flopumentary bordering on comedy’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s half-sister has just attacked their Netlfix docuseries and branded it a ‘100m fake news PR machine’.
This accusation has been issued by Meghan Markke’s sister Samantha Markle, in her interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.
The estranged half-sister branded the Harry & Meghan docuseries a “series of lies.” Not to mention a “flopumentary bordering on comedy,” as revealed earlier.
This time around, she also added, “It's just been a series of lies and I can't believe we're essentially looking at a $100 million fake news PR machine.”
Before concluding she also added, “It's just projection at its finest and its almost comical, god, just so not true.”
BTS’ Jimin gains attention after sending Christmas message to Jin
Dwayne Johnson extends love to everyone that’s been naughty this year as he transforms into Dwanta Claus
Winslet famously held her breath underwater for seven minutes and 47 seconds beating Cruise's six minutes
Prince Andrew defamed life unveiled in play 'Prince Andrew: The musical'
Meghan Markle impressed Queen Elizabeth II with her Christmas present
Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would be proud of her children