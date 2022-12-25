Meghan Markle shares 'unbreakable bond' with Princess Eugenie

Meghan Markle shares a close bond with Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie amid Royal rift.
US Magazine reports that the duo is in "regular communication" and have an "unbreakable bond"
The insider told the site: "Eugenie and Harry and Meghan have an unbreakable bond. They're in regular communication and FaceTime at least once every couple of months with the children.
"They are sort of an unlikely pair, but remain in contact," they added.
The insider added that ever since Megxit, both Meghan and Eugenie have "stayed friends and remain friends"
This comes after the Duchess left UK with husband Prince Harry in 2020.
