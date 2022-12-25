Royal Family shares King Charles, Camilla's adorable video with megastars on Christmas eve

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla amazed fans as they recited popular holiday poem with acting giants Daniel Craig, Judi Dench and other famous celebrities in sweet video.

The Royal Family's official social media accounts on Saturday posted a touching video in which the Britain's new monarch is seen standing in front of a lit Christmas tree and reciting a very popular holiday poem 'Twas The Night Before Christmas'.



In the adorable video, Charles can be seen all excited with a smile on his face, while his steadfast partner Camilla also joined in on the fun with some other very familiar faces, including Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy, Judi Dench and Maggie Smith.

The video was captioned: "Twas the night before Christmas... In December 2020, The King and The Queen Consort were joined by some familiar faces to read the popular poem in support of the Actors’ Benevolent Fund."

Charles, Camilla and other famous faces contributed to the effort to raise awareness for the Actor's Benevolent Fund, a UK-based charity founded in 1882 that supports actors and stage managers who are unable to work due to illness, injury or old age and those experiencing financial hardship.

Charles III became the charity's Royal Patron in 2000 after taking over for Queen Elizabeth, who held the role for 47 years.

The video is breaking the internet on the eve of Christmas. It comes just days after Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch's first Trooping of the Colour will take place June 17, 2023.