Mariah Carey calls out by All I Want For Christmas Is You’s co-writer: ‘no idea of music chord’

Mariah Carey is being slammed by co-writer Walter Afanasieff over taking all of the credit for the song All I Want For Christmas Is You.



“She doesn’t understand music,” said Walter on the latest episode of the Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast.

Walter revealed, “She doesn’t know chord changes and music theory or anything like that. She doesn’t know a diminished chord from a minor seventh chord to a major seventh chord.”

Earlier in 2017, Mariah alleged she began writing the Christmas as a child on a keyboard, however, Walter, shared that it would have been impossible for the singer to write by herself.

During the interview, Walter pointed out, “So, to claim that she wrote a very complicated chord-structured song with her finger on a Casio keyboard when she was a little girl, it’s kind of a tall tale.”

"When she started to hint at the fact that, ‘Oh, I wrote that song when I was a little girl!’ But why weren’t you saying that for 12 or 13 or 15 years prior to that? So, it just sort of developed in her mind,” explained the 64-year-old.

Walter disclosed that Mariah “did not play any instruments at the time the song was written and they had both been on the same page about who wrote the song until a decade ago”.

For the unversed, All I Want For Christmas Is You was released in 1994 and since then, considered as one of the most memorable “Christmas-themed pop songs of all time”.