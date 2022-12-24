Gwen Stefani fuels pregnancy rumours after teasing big announcement

Gwen Stefani has been the subject of pregnancy speculation over the last few weeks – and she added more fuel to the fire by sharing a cryptic post when she teased a big announcement is on the way.
The 53-year-old singer – who is married to Blake Shelton – took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of her holding up a long, rectangular object that had a black and white Gif placed over the top to obscure its contents. "It's getting harder to keep this a secret," the caption read.
Fans rushed to comment, with many believing that Gwen is holding a pregnancy test and about to announce that she is expecting her first child with Blake.
She already has three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, eight, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
"You and Blake are having a baby! Makes perfect sense with him leaving The Voice to focus on a family," one replied.
A second said: "You're pregnant!" A third added: "I knew it. I knew you were pregnant two months ago!"
However, it seems more likely that the singer is set to release a new product from her cosmetics line, GXVE Beauty, as the post was also shared on its official Instagram account.
