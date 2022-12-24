Offset kicks of toy giveaway event ahead of Christmas

Offset held a toy drive and giveaway the day before Christmas Eve in his hometown of Lawrenceville, Georgia on Friday.

The rapper held the inaugural Offset Toy Giveaway at Central Baptist Church with an aim to support his people and the community.

Addressing the crowd, the Migos rapper, 31, said, "I just wanted to give back to my community. Thanks to all the kids for always supporting me and always listening to me and always just being there for me, you know."

"Y’all hold me up. You know we’ve been going through a tough time, but God is good," he said.

Offset arrived at the event in style, as he rocked all-black look. The edgy ensemble included fitted pants and a jacket with zipper.

His dapper look included his signature silver ball chain and he finished the look with a stylish pair of dark sunglasses.

During the event, Gwinnett County honoured Offset with a key to the county. The Lawrenceville mayor also was on hand to thank for his continued support of his community.

Taking to Instagram, Offset shared glimpses from the event and wrote a heartfelt caption. “I’m going to make sure that I do more for my community not just holidays or a one time thing I want to be able to change it.”

“Thank God for blessing me to be able to bless others it’s not just gift it’s help to my side the NAWF be a better place,” he added.