Netflix upcoming releases to binge watch in last week of December: Full list

Netflix has a wide collection of movies, series, anime, documentaries, and standup comedies in multiple genres for its subscribers to enjoy in the last week of the year 2022.

Here’s the list of everything coming to Netflix in the upcoming last week of December:

Coming to Netflix on December 25:

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother Season 3

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.

The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Time Hustler

Vir Das: Landing

Coming to Netflix on December 26:

No Escape

Treason

Coming to Netflix on December 27:

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

Coming to Netflix on December 28:

Brown and Friends

Rise of Empires: Ottoman Season 2

Coming to Netflix on December 29:

7 Women and a Murder

A Night at the Kindergarten

Stuck With You

Coming to Netflix on December 30:

Alpha Males .

Chicago Party Aunt

La Reina del Sur Season 3

Secrets of Summer Season 2

The Glory

The Ultimatum: France

White Noise

Coming to Netflix on December 31: