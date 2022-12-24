BLACKPINK surprises BLINKs with encore holiday performance in Amsterdam

BLACKPINK gave a power packed surprise performance during their BORN PINK show in Amsterdam and BLINKs are impressed.

The popular south Korean band recently performed at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on their BORN PINK world tour, and they planned a special surprise for BLINKs in attendance

BLACKPINK got into the holiday spirit while they are abroad, they enjoyed their time in Europe by visiting festive markets, going out for cozy meals, connecting with friends, and strolling through snow-covered European streets.



In all of this, the band members also brought some holiday cheer to their last European concert and reminded BLINKs of their iconic 2018 Christmas Eve concert in Japan.

Where BLACKPINK performed a medley of Christmas songs at and wowed netizens with their Mean Girls-inspired Jingle Bell Rock dance break.

The group yet again thrilled fans by bringing back a new 2022 version of their adorable holiday outfits at their BORN PINK concert in Amsterdam.

Soon after their surprise performance went viral, the social networking site Twitter was flooded with praises for the band.

BLACKPINK has been on tour since October 15, they kicked off BORN PINK with two mind blowing shows in Seoul.

They have finished their tour’s in North American and European leg, finishing their Europe shows with a sold-out concert in Amsterdam on December 22.

BORN PINK has been nothing short of incredible, with many special moments occurring both on stage and off.



Luckily, the group’s next concert is on January 7, 2023, so they’ll be able to get together with their loved ones on the holidays.



