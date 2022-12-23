James Denton talks about working with his son in 'Perfect Harmony'

James Denton revealed in a recent interview that working with his son Sheppard Denton on the movie Perfect Harmony had been a dream come true for him, according to Fox News.



James shared that his son Sheppard is extremely talented and he did very well in the film despite not being an actor. Moreover, he added that he had an amazing experience working with his son in Perfect Harmony.

James said, "It was a dream come true, I got to produce the movie, and so I asked if they would be OK with him doing it. He's wildly talented. He's not an actor… he was fantastic."

James plays the role of a retired pop star in Perfect Harmony who quit music after the death of his wife but is forced to return to music and is able to do so with the encouragement of his son played by Sheppard.