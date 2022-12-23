Will Kate Middleton wear military uniform after receiving new patronage?

Kate Middleton is not expected to wear military uniform or ride horseback at King Charles Trooping the Colour after receiving the new patronage.



The Princess of Wales has been given the title of honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards by King Charles.

Kate Middleton’s husband Prince William was the first Royal Colonel of the Irish Guard. He was given the title over 10 years ago.

King Charles also gave his son William a new title. Prince William is now the Colonel of the Welsh Guards, according to Reuters.

Shortly after new patronages were announced, the Express reported Kate will not wear military uniform or ride horseback at King Charles Trooping the Colour, instead she is set to join Queen Consort Camilla in travelling to the event via carriage.

According to Mirror, King Charles and Prince William will ride on horseback during the display.

It was recently announced that the first public celebration of King Charles, known as Trooping the Color, will take place on June 17, 2023.