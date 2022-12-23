Meghan Markle ‘spewing endless toxic hate’: ‘Just unloved losers’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly become nothing more than ‘unloved losers’ in the eyes of royal experts.
This claim has been made by royal commentator and TV show host Piers Morgan.
His claims come as part of a piece for The Sun and reads, “They’re spewing endless toxic hate at their families and causing huge anger and pain in the process to people, in the case of Harry’s family, who they know can’t and won’t publicly respond.”
“They’re also causing mounting damage to an institution that they happily trade off while they berate, smear and diminish it.”
“This is cowardly, treacherous, and despicable. And in the end, Meghan and Harry will lose because people who heartlessly ditch their families for commercial gain very rarely end up as anything but unloved losers.”
