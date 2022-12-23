 
Friday December 23, 2022
By Web Desk
December 23, 2022
Netflix upcoming movies, series streaming worldwide this weekend

Netflix brings subscribers an interesting and exciting list of movies, series, anime, documentaries, and stand-up comedies to enjoy in December.

Here’s the list of everything coming to streaming platform this weekend:

Coming to Netflix on December 23th:

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 
  • Piñata Masters! 

Coming to Netflix on December 24th:

  • The Invitation

Coming to Netflix on December 25th:

  • After Ever Happy 
  • Daughter From Another Mother Season 3
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical 
  • The Witcher: Blood Origin 
  • Time Hustler 
  • Vir Das: Landing 