Friday December 23, 2022
'That 70s Show' spin-off titled 'That 90s Show' trailer launched: Watch

By Web Desk
December 23, 2022
That 70s Show spin-0ff titled That 90s Show official trailer is out.

Netflix released the first trailer of the famous series, featuring some old and some new characters.

In the new season, real-life couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis bring back their roles as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart. The on-screen couple also shares of son.

Meanwhile, Topher Grace and Laura Prepon reprise their roles as Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti.

The show premiers on January 19.