'That 70s Show' spin-off titled 'That 90s Show' trailer launched: Watch

Netflix released the first trailer of the famous series, featuring some old and some new characters.

In the new season, real-life couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis bring back their roles as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart. The on-screen couple also shares of son.

Meanwhile, Topher Grace and Laura Prepon reprise their roles as Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti.

The show premiers on January 19.