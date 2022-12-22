Alia Bhatt receives 'Performance of the Year' title by Screen Daily for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt collaborates with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The Brahmastra actor Alia Bhatt receives Performance of the Year title in Screen Daily magazine for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sharing the big news with her fans, Alia shared the screenshot of the review and also attached he link of the same on her Instagram story. She wrote: "Thank you" followed by a white heart emoji.



Wendy Ide; author who wrote the column in Screen Daily, perfectly described Alia’s character in the film. She called Bhatt ‘electrifying’. She also mentioned that the dance sequence and the scene where Gangu becomes the leader of the Kamathipura stands out the most.

Gangubai Kathiawadi marked as the first collaboration Alia Bhatt with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film received a tremendous response from worldwide and turned out to be a big hit at the box office.

The film is based on the life story of a mafia queen who fights for the rights of the sex workers living in the red light area.

Bhansali’s film also featured Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari in significant roles.

Coming over to Alia Bhatt’s professional, she has Karan Johar’s directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani scheduled to release alongside Ranveer Singh, reports NDTV.