Kate Moss’ sister Lottie breaks down nepotism hate: ‘I'm so sick of it’

Kate Moss’ sister Lottie hits back against people bashing nepo babies ‘for being born’.
Lottie broke down her emotions regarding the hate over on Twitter.
There, she wrote, “I'm so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful.”
Even thought she understands “its not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that.”
“But guess what? Life isn't fair — if you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!”
In a major shake-up of military patronages, Kate Middleton given new role for the first time
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are upsetting famous Hollywood celebrities
King Charles knows his Christmas speech is important after Queen Elizabeth II demise
'The Crown' earns negative points amongst viewers after Princess Diana scene
Kate Middleton, Prince William refuse to act as pressure mounts after Meghan and Harry's documentary
Prince William and Kate Middleton released their Christmas card this week