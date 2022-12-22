South Korea ranks at No.2 spot in ‘soft power’ ranking of countries in FIFA cup 2022

The American multinational business magazine Fortune recently released an article ranking the top 5 countries showing their ‘soft power’ in the FIFA world cup 2022.

The Magazine ranked South Korea at the No. 2 position in the list due to the appearance of the BTS star Jungkook at the opening ceremony.

Fortune wrote that "South Korea’s first match at the tournament came after an appearance by the singer Jung Kook at the opening ceremony. Jung Kook is a singer with BTS, a band that has been at the forefront of what has become known as the 'Korean wave' (or K-wave) which put the country center stage globally in cinema, television, and music."

In Addition, the Korean media also praised Jungkook for his performance, and for proving Korea's soft power in an international tournament.

Meanwhile, France roared at the No. 1 position, Morocco at No.3, Japan at No.4, and Saudia Arabia at No. 5 in terms of the ‘soft power’ ranking of countries by fortune during the Qatar 2022 FIFA world cup.