Karan Johar's excited to 'move in' to his new home designed by Gauri Khan: See video

Karan Johar calls Gauri Khan an 'aesthetic force'

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently asked his long term friend Gauri Khan to design his new home in the last episode of her ongoing show Dream Homes.

Therefore, Khan gave a perfect touch to Johar’s new home implying her extremely awesome aesthetic sense. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director got over the moon after looking at the amazing interior designing done by her.

Gauri shared a video on her Instagram that revealed the inside look of the house. The caption on the post read: “One of my most cherished projects… this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it… and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - @KaranJohar!”

The 50-years old director commented on the post praising the designer, who’s also one of his closest friends: “My home is all YOU!! Couldn’t have asked for a more aesthetic force than you! The best you are Gauri! Love you, wrote Karan."

In the video, Karan could be heard saying: “Welcome to my home Gauri. All because of you. I love it. Can’t wait to move in.” Khan replied saying: “Thank you.”

Take a look at the video:

Gauri Khan’s new show Dream Homes is aired on the YouTube channel of Mirchi Plus. The first episode premiered on September 16, reports PinkVilla.