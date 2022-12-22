Khloe Kardashian’s daughter looks adorable with her first broken tooth

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson looked sweet with her first broken tooth.

The 38-year-old KUWTK alum revealed Tuesday that her and NBA star Tristan Thompson's baby girl has lost her very firth tooth.

Taking to Instagram, Khloe had True show off her missing front tooth in a string of heavily-filtered Instagram Story clips.

'I lost my tooth! I lost my teeth!' sings True as Khloe attempts to hold her face still for the camera.

True then jokes that she also 'lost her toe,' which gets a laugh out of the Good American founder.

Khloe captioned the post, 'she lost of her first tooth' followed by a teary-eyed emoji and a red heart.

The mother-daughter duo were hanging out in their home gym as they played around with a variety of holiday-themed Instagram filters.

Khloe - who welcomed her second child, a son, via surrogate in July.