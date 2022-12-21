Scott Disick got 'bitter' after Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick was never happy with her relationship with now husband Travis Barker and tried to convince her to call it off.

The Flip It Like Disick alum wanted to make the musician look like a bad guy as he did “everything in his power to torment Kourtney and Travis.”

An insider spilled to Life & Style that the Blink-182 drummer's absence form Kourtney’s son Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah was clear indication of “tension” between him and Scott.

“Kourtney has all but cut off contact with Scott since marrying Travis, as Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions,” the source revealed.

“He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have.”

The outlet went on to share that the Poosh founder and Scott were “so on and off for so many years" that Travis “felt like they needed a clean break once he and Kourt got together.”

Kourtney has been “happy to co-parent with Scott – but that’s where she draws the line,” the source shared.

The insider further revealed that Scott had a hard time accepting Kourtney’s romance with Travis. "Instead of being happy for her when she fell in love, Scott just got really bitter," the source said.

"He even tried to convince her that she was making a mistake!" the source added. "He did everything in his power to torment her and Travis."

He "tried to make Kourtney look like the bad guy,” the outlet noted, adding, “that's why she's angry."