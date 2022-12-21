Sonam Kapoor talks about ‘Why’ she married Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor reveals 'why' she married Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are B-Town sweethearts. They have always been a part of buzz and ever since they have given birth to a child, they have grown immensely popular among fans. Sonam has revealed why she chose Anand to marry and credit goes to her mom.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sonam took to her Instagram stories and re-shared a post regarding fathers where she appreciated her mother for marrying Anil Kapoor by calling him the ‘right’ man. She also added how her mother played a role in helping them to pick partners for themselves.

In the shared post, she talked about how daughters notice every small move of their fathers towards their mothers. She wrote, “Dads: Your daughter notices when you hold your wife’s hand or when you gently put your hand in the small of your wife’s back. Your daughter sees when you listen (or not) to your wife, while she is talking. She also sees you staring at your phone, ignoring the world around you. Your daughter is learning from you how she should expect to be talked to, talked about, honoured and cared for and loved. Your daughter is watching every single thing you do. Raise your game.”

As she re-shared it on her story, she wrote, “That’s why Rhea Kapoor and I picked Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, because Sunita Kapoor picked right. I am giving mom credit.”

Sonam and Anand had their first child Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on 20th August 2022.