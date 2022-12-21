Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’: New song to release on THIS date

SRK starrer film's new song is named as 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Pathaan's new song is set to release tomorrow.; December 22.

SRK shared the poster on his Instagram handle with a caption that read: “#JhoomeJoPathaan… meri jaan… mehfil hi lut jaaye! Sabr rakhiye. Kal theek 11 AM! Wada raha #Pathaan ka!. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Both Deepika and Shah Rukh look absolutely stunning in the poster of the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

SRK wore a white shirt with a pair of black jeans. His look gets more enhanced with the pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Deepika wore a dark grey sleeveless top with black shorts and completed the look with shiny grey-coloured long boots. She also wore round hoops in her ears and left her hair open with little waves.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan is going to be the second track from their movie Pathaan. Previously, the makers released the first song Besharam Rung which got into trouble due to the costume selection.



SRK’s Pathaan is struggling hard nowadays to come out of the controversy that got triggered after the release of the first song. Many people are demanding to boycott the film.