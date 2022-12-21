‘Wednesday’ team addresses possible spinoffs with Thing, Uncle Fester’

The team that created Thing in Netlfix’s Wednesday has addressed the possibility of incoming spinoffs.

The team, led by its copresident Lon Molnar, told J-14, “I think it would be fantastic to explore what may have happened to lead him to be severed, possibly.”

“I think that’d be — it was an idea that was floating around and it would be fantastic to explore that for sure. But for us, anything with that character front and center, we’re ready to take the helm and help him tell that story. We’re open to anything.”

The producer, Casey Sincic on the other hand is more excited at the thought of exploring Uncle Fester’s lifestory and claimed, “I love Fred Armisen, and it was fun. The work that we did with his character was pretty minor.”

“It was the electricity effects that he used, but I would love to see him be a bigger part of the show in Season 2.”