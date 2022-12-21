Zendaya reveals she wants some ‘joy’ for her character Rue in Euphoria

Zendaya has recently discussed about her character Rue’s future before the release of Euphoria’s much-awaited third season.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress reflected on the Rue’s character in the second season, described it as “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”.

Talking about the ending of the last season, Zendaya said, “There was a much sadder ending to this season, and so we were thinking, ‘We can’t leave her here. She means too much to us.'”

She continued, “I think, collectively, as a people, we all needed a little bit of hope.”

“We needed something to look forward to, some goodness and some joy, and trying to find that in a very painful time,” explained the 26-year-old.

Later in the Q&A session, Zendaya stated, “There is something beautiful inside of Rue and expressed a desire to further explore that untapped happiness as she learns how to enjoy life.”

“And I know that she can do it because Sam wrote it, and Sam is Rue, and he’s done it,” explained the Emmy award-winning actress.

While addressing about Sam Levinson, the show’s creator, Zendaya noted, “He’s proof that there is hope for Rue and anyone like Rue, and from the beautiful letters and people who have reached out — I am so grateful for those experiences when somebody comes up to me.”

The actress continued, “And they speak about Rue and how they’ve connected to her or whatever part of their healing journey she has been able to be a part of.”

“To me, that is the greatest, greatest gift I can ever ask, it gives me euphoria and purpose in what I do,” she added.