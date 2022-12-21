'White Lotus' Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall hint at brewing off-screen romance

White Lotus stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall may have a romance brewing off-screen.

The two have sparked romance rumours since season 2 of the HBO show premiered, however, their recent social media activity, via Us Magazine.

Fans began speculating earlier this month that Fahy and Woodall — who play Daphne and Jack, respectively — were dating after the One Life to Live alum commented on the 26-year-old Brit’s photo with a heart-eye emoji.

More recently, Fahy, 32, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 19th, 2022, “Sizzley Sicily,” alongside a carousel of images from her time in Italy filming the hit series.

While the Bold Type star highlighted most of the cast in her stills, Woodall, 26, made the most appearances. There was also a sweet selfie of the duo in the bunch. Fahy smiled with her hand on the actor’s arm in the snap. He held a drink and looked into the camera.

The rest of the pictures also featured their co-stars Theo James, Aubrey Plaza and more.

According to Vanity Fair, the pair have had many suggestive social media interactions that fans have dubbed as ‘soft launch’ of their relationship. Under a photo Woodall posted to his Instagram showing his finger in Fahy's mouth, she wrote, “I love you! I love these! I love you!” concluding the comment with a kissy face emoji. Woodall replied, “Love you right back,” with a heart. And in another post, Fahy wrote that she loved the UK, to which the actor replied, “UK loves you back.”



Per Page Six, Season 2 of The White Lotus is Woodall’s first major role, while Fahy is best known for her role on The Bold Type.

Fahy was previously in a public relationship with actor Billy Magnussen which began in 2017. The former couple haven’t appeared together publicly since 2020.