Edie Falco discloses she thought Avatar sequel has failed at the box office: Here’s why

Edie Falco has recently revealed she thought her new movie Avatar failed at the box office, not knowing that the movie had not been released yet.



During her appearance on The View, Falco told the host that she acted in the James Cameron sequel Avatar: The Way of Water several years ago. Therefore, she was of the opinion that her movie didn’t do well.

“I saw the first one when it was out, and that’s going back some time,” stated Falco.

She continued, “And the second Avatar, the one that’s coming out, I shot I think four years ago.”

“And then I’ve been busy doing stuff and somebody mentioned Avatar and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and didn’t do very well.’ Because I hadn’t heard anything. I thought, ‘Oh, well it happens!'” remarked the actress.

Falco added, “And then someone recently said, ‘Oh, Avatar is coming out!’ I said, ‘It hasn’t come out yet?!'”

Meanwhile, Cameron’s sequel recently opened worldwide in the theatres grossing $441.6M at the box office.