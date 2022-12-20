'Avatar: The Way of Water' faces boycott calls for culture appropriation

Protestors are urging people to boycott James Cameron's recently released science fiction movie Avatar: The Way of Water due to claims of racism and cultural appropriation, according to Hindustan Times.
Activists are calling out Avatar 2 for Native American and Indigenous cultural appropriation and urging the viewers to boycott the sci-fi film.
The director of the film, James Cameron, has been accused of appropriating the cultures and histories of various indigenous cultures to satisfy his 'white man's saviour complex.'
Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar which is the highest-grossing film of all time. The sequel has also managed to collect around $435 million in its first three days in theatres.
Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver from its prequel while also adding Kate Winslet in the sequel. Avatar: The Way of Water is the widest release ever in cinema history.
