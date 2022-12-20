Tom Cruise attempts death-defying motorcycle stunt for ‘Mission Impossible 7’

File footage

Tom Cruise has performed his ‘dream stunt’ in the upcoming movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The 60-year-old star has dropped a behind-the-scenes video of himself gearing up for the ‘most dangerous stunt ever’ performed in the history of cinema in his highly-anticipated film.

Tom, who is known for performing dangerous action sequences in his films, will be seen jumping off a steep cliff with a motorcycle in the upcoming seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise.

The extensive BTS footage opens with a shot of a ramp at the side of a cliff with Tom’s voice saying, “This is far and away the most dangerous thing we have ever attempted. This will be a motorcycle jump off a cliff into a base jump. I have wanted to do this since I was a kid.”



The clip features a montage of the Top Gun: Maverick star’s prep into the deadly stunt, before director Christopher McQuarrie appears on screen saying, “Tom put together this master plan to coordinate all of these experts in each of the particular disciplines involved to make this thing happen.”

Tom completed over 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps. Christopher also noted, “Coming up with the stunt is just one of the challenges. The other is to put a camera to film it from the right angle.”

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 will be released next year, followed by Dead Reckoning Part 2 in 2024, which is expected to wrap the series.