King Charles makes Christmas speech change in huge royal shakeup: DETAILS

file footage

King Charles, in what is being described as a major royal shakeup, had BBC cover his Christmas speech instead of following the royal rota and having ITV film it.



According to The Sun, ITV film crew was booked to capture the King’s historic first Christmas speech as per the royal rota system, however, the team was asked to wrap up last minute with the job going to the BBC instead.

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles recorded his Christmas speech last Tuesday, December 13, days before his son Prince Harry trashed the UK press and the ‘royal rota’ in his Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Talking about the last-minute change, an insider shared: “It was ITV's turn but they were cancelled and the BBC called instead. No explanation has been given for the last-minute change.”

As per the outlet, Sky, ITV and the BBC share filming rights of the monarch’s speech on a rota system, which changes every two years; ITV covered the late Queen’s last speech last year, meaning that it had the rights to film King Charles’ first speech this year.

Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on the change and has also not confirmed where the speech was filmed.

King Charles’ Christmas speech is set to air on 3pm on Christmas Day, with royal enthusiasts awaiting a ‘tear-jerking’ moment as it marks the first holiday season in the UK in 70 years without Queen Elizabeth.